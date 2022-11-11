Clayton Kershaw makes decision about his future

Rather than keeping us guessing all offseason, Clayton Kershaw is putting an end to the speculation just days after the end of the World Series.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the veteran left-hander is nearing a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While a bit anticlimatic, this is exactly the outcome that Dodgers fans were hoping for. The three-time Cy Young winner Kershaw is a beloved lifelong Dodger, and there was uncertainty as to whether he would be back in 2023. Though Kershaw will turn 35 before the start of next season, he has yet to lose his proverbial fastball, going 12-3 in 2022 with a 2.28 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kershaw had some reported interest from a notable opposing team but is now set to return for his 16th season in Dodger blue. The quick resolution will also free up the Dodgers to pursue some bigger free agent business.