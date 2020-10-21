This is why Cody Bellinger did a foot tap celebration after huge home run

Cody Bellinger lived up to his word after smashing a 2-run home run in Game 1 of the World Series between his Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday night.

Bellinger homered off Rays starter Tyler Glasnow in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it a 2-0 game. After touching home plate, Bellinger celebrated with his teammates by tapping feet.

BELLI BOMB! The NLCS Game 7 hero scores the first runs of the World Series! pic.twitter.com/gIzRLbInSR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2020

This was toned down from the big celebrations fans are used to. So why did he do it?

Bellinger hit the game-winning home run in Game 7 of the NLCS on Sunday and actually suffered a shoulder injury doing a forearm bash. Bellinger popped his shoulder back in and is fine, but he said he was going to change his celebratory method to avoid a repeat injury. He indeed stuck to that promise.

Bellinger is now up to three home runs this postseason.