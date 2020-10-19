Cody Bellinger suffers shoulder injury celebrating huge home run

Cody Bellinger smashed an absolutely huge home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Sunday night, but there may have been a negative consequence.

Bellinger smoked a ball to right field for a solo home run to make it 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh against the Atlanta Braves and give the Dodgers their first lead of the game. Bellinger did a complete pimp job after the home run, and he really dialed up the celebration with some forearm bashes.

BELI BOMB!!! it's gone!! Dodgers take the lead in Game 7!!! pic.twitter.com/IAwucssTn4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 19, 2020

But FOX’s cameras observed that Bellinger was wincing and grabbing at his right shoulder as he entered the dugout. He was also pointing at his right shoulder while standing in right field. Bellinger even avoided a forearm bash with Joc Pederson because he was seemingly in pain.

Bellinger hurt himself in the celebration? pic.twitter.com/7or9FUUxla — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 19, 2020

Bellinger hurt his right shoulder on a dive at first base while playing defense last year. FOX analyst John Smoltz speculated that Bellinger reaggravated the injury.

Even when Bellinger’s shoulder popped out last year, he popped it back in and doubled in the same game. Bellinger may be used to his shoulder popping out and it not being a huge issue.