Collin McHugh explains decision to sit out season

Collin McHugh is not playing this MLB season, and he issued a statement on Twitter to explain why.

The 33-year-old pitcher says the decision to opt out is not at all what he planned for.

“As the Red Sox reported, I have made the decision to opt out of the 2020 baseball season,” McHugh wrote. “It’s been a difficult choice for me and my family, and not at all what we had intended for this year.”

McHugh was recovering from an elbow injury, and things were not progressing as he hoped.

“My arm health has been a battle since late last season, and unfortunately my effort this year hasn’t yielded improvement fast enough. Meanwhile, I respect the severity of the pandemic we are all experiencing. My family and I knew the conditions and risks involved in playing this season, and in spite of the obstacles, decided to make it happen. Ultimately, my timeline for a return to the mound kept creeping backward, and it became difficult to justify the costs of continuing against the inherent risks for myself, my family, and my team.

“I want to thank Chaim Bloom, Sam Kennedy, and the entire organization for its unwavering commitment to player health and their leadership In advocating for social justice. The Red Sox are truly a first-class organization, and I can’t overstate how disappointed I am that I won’t be able to help them win games this season. I don’t know what the future holds for me in baseball, but I look forward to following along this year as the fan I’ll always be.”

McHugh signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox in March for $600,000. His injury was the reason he was on the market so late. If not for that, teams likely would have been convinced to sign him given his strong 2018 in which he posted a 1.99 ERA and 0.91 WHIP for Houston.

Pitching will likely be a weakness for the Red Sox this season. Chris Sale is out due to Tommy John surgery; David Price was traded away; Rick Porcello signed with the Mets; and McHugh is out.