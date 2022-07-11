Brothers set to make history as NL All-Star starters

The 2022 All-Star Game will likely be a memorable one for the Contreras family.

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was announced as a starter Friday for the National League in the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

On Sunday, Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras was named to the 92nd Midsummer Classic as well. With Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper not able to participate due to a fractured thumb, William Contreras will start as the designated hitter.

It's official: With Bryce Harper out, Atlanta's William Contreras will start at DH for the National League alongside his brother, Willson, the Cubs' catcher. They'll be the first brothers to start on the same All-Star team since Roberto and Sandy Alomar in 1992. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 10, 2022

With their selections, the Contreras brothers will become the first pair of brothers to appear in an All-Star game in nearly two decades. The last set of brothers to do so were New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and his brother Bret Boone in 2003. The Boones played on opposing teams during the 2003 All-Star Game, but the Contreras brothers will be the first set of siblings since Roberto and Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1998 to play for the same team. The Alomars were also the last pair of brothers to start alongside each other in an All-Star contest while on the same team (1992).

Willson Contreras is hitting .270 with 13 home runs, 35 RBI and a .877 OPS in 72 games this season. William Contreras is in the middle of a breakout campaign, hitting .273 with a career-high 11 homers and 22 RBI in 43 games this season.