Coors Field had crazy weather issue before Thursday’s game

July 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Coors Field during a game

Jun 23, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; A general view in the sixth inning between the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Rain delays are common around MLB this time of year. Early in the season, you might also run into a snow delay. Coors Field in Denver got something different on Thursday: a hail delay.

A freak hail storm completely covered the tarp at Coors Field on Thursday, delaying their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers by over an hour. Video from the field showed just how absurd the amount of hail actually was, as players were able to pick up huge handfuls of it.

Rockies catcher Elias Diaz even made some “hail angels” on the tarp.

It may look silly, but it took quite the effort from the grounds crew to clear the field for play. Fortunately, if any stadium is used to stuff like this, it’s Coors.

The downside? The game did eventually start, and the Rockies were blown out by the Dodgers 14-3.

