Corey Kluber, Yankees agree to contract pending physical

The New York Yankees are adding a former Cy Young Award winner to their rotation.

The Yankees and pitcher Corey Kluber are finalizing a deal, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Friday.

Right-hander Corey Kluber and the New York Yankees are finalizing a deal that will bring the two-time AL Cy Young winner to the Bronx, pending a physical, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2021

Kluber only pitched in one game during the shortened season last year due to a shoulder injury. He only pitched 35.2 innings the season before that.

Prior to his recent injuries, Kluber had pitched five straight seasons with over 200 innings for the Indians. The 34-year-old won Cy Young Awards in 2014 and 2017 and is a three-time All-Star.

Kluber had a pitching showcase on Wednesday, which resulted in interest from numerous teams.