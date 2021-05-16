 Skip to main content
Dodgers reveal timetable for Corey Seager injury

May 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Corey Seager

The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t have Corey Seager for several weeks after the star shortstop fractured his hand in Saturday’s game.

Seager was hit on the back of the right hand by a fastball from Miami’s Ross Detwiler on Saturday. The team announced that he has a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand, and will be on the shelf for at least four weeks as a result.

It’s a tough blow for the Dodgers, who have won five out of six and looked to be starting to get hot again. The same had been true of Seager, who was hitting .265 with four home runs before going down with the injury.

At this rate, the Dodgers may need more offense out of this new signing than they previously anticipated.

