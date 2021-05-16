Dodgers reveal timetable for Corey Seager injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers won’t have Corey Seager for several weeks after the star shortstop fractured his hand in Saturday’s game.

Seager was hit on the back of the right hand by a fastball from Miami’s Ross Detwiler on Saturday. The team announced that he has a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand, and will be on the shelf for at least four weeks as a result.

The Dodgers say Corey Seager fractured the fifth metacarpal in his right hand. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) May 16, 2021

Roberts said Seager will miss at least four weeks. Gavin Lux will make the bulk of the starts at shortstop. Chris Taylor is the other option. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) May 16, 2021

It’s a tough blow for the Dodgers, who have won five out of six and looked to be starting to get hot again. The same had been true of Seager, who was hitting .265 with four home runs before going down with the injury.

At this rate, the Dodgers may need more offense out of this new signing than they previously anticipated.