Texas Rangers mean business, add Corey Seager for $325 million

The Texas Rangers have had five straight losing seasons and are sick of living in the shadows of the Houston Astros. They have a new stadium and now they have some new, big-time players to fill their team.

The Rangers on Monday gave free agent shortstop Corey Seager a 10-year, $325 million contract. The deal does not include any opt-outs, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Seager is the second major middle infielder they signed this offseason. They also gave Marcus Semien a 7-year, $175 million deal.

The Rangers added starting pitcher Jon Gray on a 4-year, $56 million deal too.

Texas has spent $556 million this offseason to land three big players. Seattle also made a big move, adding pitcher Robbie Ray to help compete in the AL West.

The AL West suddenly got a lot more interesting and competitive.

The Rangers still have a lot of improvement to make, especially on the pitching side. But they should be a lot better than the last-place team that went 62-100 last season.

Photo: Kim Clement-USA TODAY Sports