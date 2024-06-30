 Skip to main content
Corey Seager leaves game after getting hit by 91-mph pitch

June 29, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager with a wrist injury

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager prematurely exited his team’s Saturday contest against the Baltimore Orioles after getting hit by a pitch.

The Rangers led the Orioles 2-1 in the top of the 5th inning at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md. Seager worked a full count against Orioles starter Cade Povich with the bases empty and two outs.

Povich’s payoff pitch — a 91-mph sinker — hit Seager directly on the wrist. The 4-time All-Star immediately crumpled to the ground and was eventually helped off the field by a Rangers trainer.

Seager left the contest after going 1-of-2. He scored the game’s first run via a 1st-inning solo homer to right field.

The Rangers have been cautious with Seager when it comes to injuries this season. The 3-time Silver Slugger has already missed 11 of Texas’ 83 games so far.

Seager underwent surgery in the offseason a few months after the Rangers won the 2023 World Series.

In 72 games this season, Seager has batted .260 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs.

