Report: Craig Counsell could draw huge interest if he leaves Brewers

Much has been made of the free agent market among players in baseball this offseason, but one highly-regarded manager could be in demand as well.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is in the final year of his contract, and it is unclear if he will return to the organization. The Wisconsin native may consider other teams, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, and would be in high demand if he does. Some teams may even be willing to part ways with their current managers to hire Counsell.

Counsell has managed the Brewers since 2015 and has taken Milwaukee to the playoffs four times, with a good chance at a fifth appearance this year. He is seen as a manager capable of guiding teams to consistently exceed expectations and achieve success despite roster turnover and payroll limits.

The New York Mets are among the teams that could be looking for a new manager this winter. If Counsell leaves the Brewers, he will clearly get plenty of looks.