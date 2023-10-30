Craig Counsell interviews for notable manager job

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell might be the hottest managerial property on the market this offseason, and he already has his first interview lined up.

Counsell is in Cleveland to interview for the Guardians’ managerial position, according to multiple reports. The interview appeared to be taking place on Monday.

Craig Counsell is in Cleveland to meet with the Guardians about their managerial opening, league sources tell @WillSammon and me. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 30, 2023

Pretty much every team with an opening is going to look Counsell’s way. His contract with the Brewers expires at the end of the World Series, but the team hopes to be able to keep him. Counsell appears open to a change, however, and seems to at least want to see what his options are.

Counsell has led the Brewers to the playoffs five times in the last six years despite a relatively modest budget in Milwaukee. He is highly-regarded within the game, hence the extensive interest. One team seems determined to try to get him and will be able to offer more money than any other suitor.