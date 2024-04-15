Cubs land 2-time All-Star pitcher

The Chicago Cubs are taking a flier on a former All-Star pitcher.

The Cubs are signing 2-time All-Star Julio Teheran to a minor league contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Julio Teheran to Cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 15, 2024

Julio Teheran gets a minor league deal from the Cubs after being DFA by the Mets earlier this month. @JonHeyman first with the agreement. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) April 15, 2024

Teheran was once the ace atop the Atlanta Braves’ rotation.

The 33-year-old spent his first nine seasons pitching for the Braves. He had an ERA of 3.67 with 1,184 strikeouts across 1,360 innings pitched.

The newest Cubs pitcher had his best year in 2014. He posted career bests in ERA (2.89), starts (33), innings pitched (221), strikeouts (186), and wins (14). Teheran also recorded four of his five career complete games that season.

But Teheran’s best years are clearly behind him. He was signed and subsequently dropped by an AL contender during the offseason.

The Mets then gave Teheran a shot as a starter this season.

The 6’2″ right-hander got an April 8 start against the Braves. He didn’t even make it through three innings after giving up six hits, two walks, and four earned runs. The Mets sent Teheran back to the minors, which allowed the Cubs to swoop in and sign him.

The Cubs have had a solid 9-6 start to the season over their first 15 games. But their pitching staff has been below average with an ERA of 4.24 (18th in the majors).