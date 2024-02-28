Orioles sign 2-time All-Star pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles are taking a flier on a former Atlanta Braves ace.

The Orioles are signing ex-Braves pitcher Julio Teheran to a minor league deal, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Julio Teheran to Orioles. Minors deal with MLB camp invite. $2M in majors, with $100K signing bonus and opt out — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 28, 2024

Teheran signed with the Braves as an international free agent in 2007. The newest Orioles addition appeared poised for pitching stardom early on in his career.

The Colombian right-hander finished fifth in 2013 NL Rookie of the Year voting after posting a 3.20 ERA with 170 strikeouts across 30 starts in his first full campaign with the Braves. He followed that up by lowering his ERA to 2.89 with 186 strikeouts across 33 starts in an All-Star 2014 campaign.

Teheran earned his second All-Star nod in 2016 at just 25 years old. But Teheran regressed into a middle-of-the-rotation starter since that season with an ERA hovering around 4.00 from 2017 to 2019.

Teheran had uneventful stints with the Los Angeles Angeles and Detroit Tigers before making his way into the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation last season. Teheran went 3-5 and had an ERA of 4.40 with the Brewers, but played in just 14 games (11 starts) due to a lingering right hip injury.

The Orioles have made pitching a priority this offseason. They already traded for former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and have since been linked to another top pitcher to bolster their rotation.