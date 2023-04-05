Cubs hoping beer bat will help deter beer cup snakes?

The Chicago Cubs have tried to crack down on fans stringing together insanely long beer cup snakes, and it seems they have come up with a new idea to discourage the behavior.

For years, fans at Wrigley Field have been combining their empty beer cups and making beer cup snakes that span incredible distances, sometimes from the back to the front of a bleachers section. Cubs security has tried to put a stop to it by confiscating empty cups and reprimanding fans. Now, we have the beer bat.

The Cubs this season have been serving beers at Wrigley Field in containers that are shaped like bats. In addition to not being able to place them down or in a cup holder, fans will also have a difficult time trying to string them together to make a beer snake.

Of course, some fans have already tried to turn the beer bats into snakes. They probably won’t get very far, as you can see below:

Bat snakes are the latest thing. Only took 1.5 games pic.twitter.com/TR60dh3SL8 — Bleacher Jeff (@BleacherJeff) April 1, 2023

Also, it should be noted that it appears beer is still available in a standard cup at Wrigley Field. You can see one in the bottom right of the photo below:

Potentially nothing beats a day at Wrigley Field, in the bleachers and freezing cold with a beer bat #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Ihwk4WsfDj — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) April 2, 2023

The beer bats may help Wrigley Field security limit the beer snake activity, but it does not seem like it will be stopped altogether. Of course, Cubs fans are not the only ones who do it.

H/T Barstool