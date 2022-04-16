 Skip to main content
Trea Turner goes viral for yet another smooth slide

April 16, 2022
by Larry Brown

Trea Turner slides

Trea Turner’s unbelievably smooth slides are back.

Turner drew attention last year for the smooth slide he made during a Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Philadelphia Phillies (video here).

On Friday, Turner hit an RBI triple to put his Dodgers up 2-0 against the Cincinnati Reds. As he went into third base, Turner slid in ever-so-casually.

That was a thing of beauty. People probably wish they could do anything in life as smoothly as Turner slides into bases.

Batting in the 3-hole, Turner went 2-for-4 with the RBI.

Turner batted .338 with a .950 OPS in 52 games with the Dodgers last season. The 28-year-old shortstop is batting .300 to start this season.

