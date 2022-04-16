Trea Turner goes viral for yet another smooth slide
Trea Turner’s unbelievably smooth slides are back.
Turner drew attention last year for the smooth slide he made during a Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Philadelphia Phillies (video here).
On Friday, Turner hit an RBI triple to put his Dodgers up 2-0 against the Cincinnati Reds. As he went into third base, Turner slid in ever-so-casually.
Smooth Trea Turner slides are BACK. pic.twitter.com/briYe4JnS4
— MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2022
That was a thing of beauty. People probably wish they could do anything in life as smoothly as Turner slides into bases.
Batting in the 3-hole, Turner went 2-for-4 with the RBI.
Turner batted .338 with a .950 OPS in 52 games with the Dodgers last season. The 28-year-old shortstop is batting .300 to start this season.