Trea Turner goes viral for yet another smooth slide

Trea Turner’s unbelievably smooth slides are back.

Turner drew attention last year for the smooth slide he made during a Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Philadelphia Phillies (video here).

On Friday, Turner hit an RBI triple to put his Dodgers up 2-0 against the Cincinnati Reds. As he went into third base, Turner slid in ever-so-casually.

Smooth Trea Turner slides are BACK. pic.twitter.com/briYe4JnS4 — MLB (@MLB) April 16, 2022

That was a thing of beauty. People probably wish they could do anything in life as smoothly as Turner slides into bases.

Batting in the 3-hole, Turner went 2-for-4 with the RBI.

Turner batted .338 with a .950 OPS in 52 games with the Dodgers last season. The 28-year-old shortstop is batting .300 to start this season.