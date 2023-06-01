Report: MLB teams believe Guardians may trade star pitcher

The MLB trade deadline remains two months away, but teams are already beginning to assess the market and which players could potentially become available. That is why one fairly big name is already the subject of some discussion.

Multiple MLB teams believe the Cleveland Guardians will trade pitcher Shane Bieber before the Aug. 1 deadline, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Cleveland has another wave of young pitching waiting in the wings, and the team is likely to deal Bieber either at the deadline or in the winter. The only question is when they will be able to maximize his value.

The 28-year-old Bieber won the AL Cy Young award in 2020, when he posted a 1.63 ERA over 12 starts in the shortened season. His numbers have remained solid since then despite some injury issues, though his strikeouts have fallen off so far in 2023 and his hits allowed are up. Still, he has limited the damage to the tune of a 3.72 ERA. Teams may also have some worries that he got bombed in the playoffs even during his Cy Young campaign.

Bieber has one more arbitration year remaining before he becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season.