3-time All-Star to sign with Angels in bid to return to MLB

The Los Angeles Angels are taking a flier on a three-time All-Star as they look to bolster their lineup and try to make the playoffs.

Former New York Mets star Daniel Murphy has signed a minor league deal with the Angels, and will be assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Murphy had been posting good numbers for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.

The Angels have signed former Met Daniel Murphy to a minor league deal. He was hitting .331/.410/.451 with the Long Island Ducks. — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) June 12, 2023

The 38-year-old Murphy has not played at the MLB level since 2020, so this is hardly a guaranteed success from the Angels’ point of view. His last relatively productive season was in 2019 with Colorado, which saw him hit .279 with 13 home runs. He even retired in 2021 before coming back with the Ducks.

Murphy largely profiles as a first baseman or designated hitter at this point. The Angels are dealing with some injuries and need extra production, and they clearly see this as a low-risk attempt to find some punch.