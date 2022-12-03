Dansby Swanson could leave Braves for big rival?

Fans of the Atlanta Braves may be clutching their chests at the latest news about longtime shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Saturday that the Philadelphia Phillies are among the teams showing active interest in the free agent Swanson ahead of next week’s winter meetings.

The 28-year-old Swanson is coming off a career year in which he was named an All-Star and won a Gold Glove Award. He has been a lifelong Brave and started for their 2021 World Series team. But the Phillies are Atlanta’s NL East division rivals and just eliminated the Braves in the NLDS this year.

With a World Series ring already in his possession, Swanson may just need to do what is best for himself financially at this point. On top of the Phillies, the former No. 1 overall pick Swanson may have another suitor in the NL.