Former MLB player sues Reds over their field conditions

Former Major League Baseball player Darin Ruf has filed a lawsuit against the Cincinnati Reds claiming that their field conditions led to his career-ending injury on June 2, 2023.

Ruf alleged that the tarp at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Oh. lacked protective padding, causing him to suffer a major leg injury that ended his career. He is seeking punitive and compensatory damages from the Reds as a result.

“This didn’t need to happen. I wish it didn’t happen,” Ruf said in a statement to WLWT. “Players shouldn’t have to worry about hidden hazards like that on a Major League field.”

Ruf was chasing a popup in foul ground during the game while playing for the Milwaukee Brewers, and collided with the tarp while doing so. He left the game immediately and has not placed since.

The Reds declined comment, stating they could not address active litigation.

Ruf played nine years at the MLB level for four teams, most notably with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants. He was a career .239 hitter with 67 career home runs, and was a part of two playoff teams. His best year came with the Giants in 2021, when he hit .271 with 16 home runs and a .904 OPS.