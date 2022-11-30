Dark horse team emerging for Jacob deGrom?

A unexpected suitor for Jacob deGrom is stepping out from the shadows.

Andy Martino of SportsNet New York reports this week that the Tampa Bay Rays have spoken with deGrom’s camp. Martino calls the emergence of the Rays “surprising” and notes that they are only the fourth MLB team known to have had contact with the two-time Cy Young winner deGrom (with the Texas Rangers, the New York Yankees, and the incumbent New York Mets).

The Rays, who won 86 games last season and made the playoffs for a fourth straight year, are a small-market team not known for spending like the big dogs do. But their rotation is a bit questionable beyond All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan, and they may have a homefield advantage since deGrom hails from DeLand, Fla. (roughly 100 miles from Tampa Bay).

The four-time All-Star deGrom is the most coveted free agent pitcher this offseason. We have gotten very few indications of which way he may be leaning at the moment (other than this one from the other week).