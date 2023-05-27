Daulton Varsho had the unluckiest defensive inning for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho is not going to want to remember the fifth inning of Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

Varsho had back-to-back home run balls scrape off his glove and go over the wall, with Willi Castro and Matt Wallner hitting two in a row for the Twins. Varsho was inches away from catching both, but could not reel in either one.

Dalton Varsho has back to back HRs go off his glove at the fence from Willi Castro and Matt Wallner pic.twitter.com/n3t3J7gyHu — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 27, 2023

In fairness to Varsho, neither of these are easy catches. The first one probably should have been made, however, and it looked like Varsho actually helped it over the fence by missing it. The second ball was definitely over the fence either way, though, and the outfielder cannot really be faulted for failing to reel it in.

The Blue Jays entered play Saturday at an underwhelming 27-25, and have made some pretty bad screw-ups this season. This is not the worst of them, but it’s a decent summary of how things have gone for them in the first two months of 2023.