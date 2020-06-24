Dave Roberts shares plan for Dodgers’ DH spot during shortened season

There will be several rule changes for MLB during the shortened 2020 season, including the availability of the designated hitter for National League teams. Unlike American League teams that keep specific DHs on their roster, carrying a DH for the whole season will be something new for NL teams.

The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t have a specific DH on the roster, but they have so much depth that they plan to utilize, manager Dave Roberts says. Roberts told MLB Network Radio’s Jon Morosi that the Dodgers will likely use the DH as a platoon depending on the pitcher, and that Justin Turner is an option.

The #Dodgers won't have a full-time DH in 2020, Dave Roberts told us on @MLBNetworkRadio. He expects to utilize the spot as a partial day off for regular players, depending on handedness of the starting pitcher; he mentioned Justin Turner as one option in that regard. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 24, 2020

The Dodgers are teeming with options.

They have Mookie Betts and A.J. Pollock in the outfield. Joc Pederson and Cody Bellinger can play first base or outfield. Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez can play infield or outfield. They also have Max Muncy, Corey Seager, Gavin Lux and Turner in the infield. That’s 10 good options for seven spots, meaning the Dodgers shouldn’t have any issues filling the DH spot with a strong batter each game. It’s part of the reason why we believe they can dominate a short season.

Dodgers fans! Show everyone who runs LA with this great shirt. You can buy it here.