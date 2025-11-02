Dave Roberts had the most fitting reaction to the Miguel Rojas home run

Dave Roberts had the most fitting reaction to Miguel Rojas’ clutch home run in Game 7 of the World Series at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were down 4-3 to the Blue Jays in the top of the ninth inning. There was one out and Miguel Rojas had a full count. He slugged a home run to left field to improbably tie the game. The Dodgers had trailed the entire game to that point and were down to their final two outs, and Rojas had tied the game.

Roberts couldn’t believe it and shared the same stunned reaction as everyone watching.

That said it all.

As if Rojas hitting the tying home run wasn’t enough, he made a nice defensive play in the bottom of the inning to prevent a run from scoring. Then in the top of the 11th, Will Smith hit a solo home run to give the Dodgers their first lead of the game. Yoshinobu Yamamoto closed out the game to make it a 5-4 final in favor of the Dodgers, who won their second consecutive World Series.