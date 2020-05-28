Report: David Price to pay for Dodgers minor leaguers

David Price is stepping up for some Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguers, according to a report.

Baseball writer Francys Romero reported on Twitter that Price is paying $1,000 to each Dodgers minor league player for the month of June.

Sources: David Price will pay out of his money $ 1,000 during the month of June to each minor league player in Dodgers system (40-man roster not included) according to multiple sources. Beautiful act if we count that Price hasn't played yet in MLB with @Dodgers. RESPECT. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero10) May 29, 2020

If you figure there are around 200 minor leaguers in the Dodgers’ system, that is a generous $200,000 donation from Price, if this report is accurate. It’s not something he or any other player is obligated to do, but would be very thoughtful and gracious of him.

Price, 34, has made over $200 million in career earnings and is set to earn $64 million in 2021 and 2022. His reported gesture is similar to what Shin-Soo Choo did for Texas Rangers minor leaguers in April.

Minor league players don’t have it easy, so any help they get is significant.