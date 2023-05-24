 Skip to main content
David Ross has harsh comment about NL Central

May 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
David Ross in the dugout

Mar 10, 2020; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs manager David Ross looks on during a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody is running away with the National League Central in the early going of the 2023 season, and that is good news for teams like the Chicago Cubs. Manager David Ross knows it, too.

Despite a 21-26 record, the Cubs sit just 4.5 games out of first entering play on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Brewers lead the division at 26-22, with the Pittsburgh Pirates crashing back to earth at 25-23 despite winning 20 of their first 29 games.

Ross made a pretty honest admission in light of those numbers, saying he was thankful for the “s—-y play of everyone in the division” for keeping the Cubs in it.

Ross isn’t wrong. The St. Louis Cardinals, the division’s most traditional power, got off to an awful start and are just 22-28, so things are wide open in the NL Central.

Now in his fourth season as Cubs manager, Ross has become a pretty good quote during his tenure. Most of his NL Central rivals would probably not contest his assessment of their play, either.

