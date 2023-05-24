David Ross has harsh comment about NL Central

Nobody is running away with the National League Central in the early going of the 2023 season, and that is good news for teams like the Chicago Cubs. Manager David Ross knows it, too.

Despite a 21-26 record, the Cubs sit just 4.5 games out of first entering play on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Brewers lead the division at 26-22, with the Pittsburgh Pirates crashing back to earth at 25-23 despite winning 20 of their first 29 games.

Ross made a pretty honest admission in light of those numbers, saying he was thankful for the “s—-y play of everyone in the division” for keeping the Cubs in it.

David Ross on the Cubs being only 4.5 out of the NL Central lead despite a 20-26 record: “Thank goodness for the shi—y play of everyone in the division, I guess.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 23, 2023

Ross isn’t wrong. The St. Louis Cardinals, the division’s most traditional power, got off to an awful start and are just 22-28, so things are wide open in the NL Central.

Now in his fourth season as Cubs manager, Ross has become a pretty good quote during his tenure. Most of his NL Central rivals would probably not contest his assessment of their play, either.