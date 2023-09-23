David Ross made classy move after comments about Pirates

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross found himself in hot water after some comments he made about the Pittsburgh Pirates, but cleaned them up as well as he could.

Ross was criticized for dismissing the Pirates as “not a good team” after they took two of three from the Cubs last week. The Cubs manager was frustrated at his team’s inability to win a home series against what he saw as an inferior comment, but was a bit too blunt about it.

Ross admitted Saturday that he had texted Pirates manager Derek Shelton in apology over his comments.

“I texted Shelton last night, like ‘Hey, just frustrated after a game,'” Ross said, via the Associated Press. “I’ve got a ton of respect for every team we play, not just Pittsburgh. Every team can win. I thought I corrected myself within the context of talking to you guys.”

Ross let his frustration get the better of him in this instance. Considering how high the stakes are for the Cubs, that is understandable. Presumably, the Pirates will move on pretty quickly.