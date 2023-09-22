David Ross has disrespectful take on Pirates after series win over Cubs

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross called out his team Thursday after concluding a disappointing series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he was pretty disrespectful of their opponents in doing so.

Ross vented some frustration with the Cubs after Thursday’s 8-6 loss, which saw the team drop two of three at home to the Pirates. The Cubs manager wanted to send a message that the Cubs need to turn things around, particularly against inferior teams, and referred to the Pirates as “not our caliber of team.”

David Ross, postgame after the Cubs 8-6 loss to the Pirates: “That’s not a good team that just took 2 out of 3 from us. Or not our caliber of team I believe. We have to turn it around. Its on me. Its on the guys in the room." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 22, 2023

“That’s not a good team that just took 2 out of 3 from us. Or not our caliber of team, I believe,” Ross said. “We have to turn it around.”

As brutal as the comment is, it is not entirely inaccurate. The Cubs are in the thick of the playoff race, while the Pirates are 72-81 after taking the series. The difference may not be huge, but one would expect the Cubs to at least hold serve at Wrigley Field. Instead, the series loss leaves them clinging to a tie for the final NL Wild Card spot.

Ross has not exactly been complimentary of the NL Central this year. He has not exactly changed his tune.