David Ross reacts to his stunning firing from Cubs

David Ross was abruptly fired as manager of the Chicago Cubs so the organization could bring in Craig Counsell, and Ross is making his first comments since that shocking decision.

Ross said in an interview that he was thankful for the chance to manage the Cubs, and refused to be too critical of his former employer.

“I am really thankful for the four years I got, coming from zero coaching experience to getting the chance to manage such a great organization that has impacted my life in a great way,” Ross told Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat. “There’s great people there. I really don’t have a whole lot negative to say, to be honest. I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for.”

Ross added that the Cubs were within their rights to fire him, even if he felt the move was harsh.

“If my boss doesn’t think I am a good manager, then he should move on. I don’t fault him for that. If he doesn’t think I am the right guy, that’s his job. That’s his choice,” Ross said. “I have my own thoughts and opinions that I will keep to myself.”

By most accounts, Ross did not necessarily do anything wrong. Counsell was available, and the Cubs wanted him. That said, at least one of his former players did not seem too upset to see him fired.