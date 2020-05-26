pixel 1
Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Details on MLB’s sliding wage scale proposal revealed

May 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rob Manfred

MLB and the MLB players association are negotiating to determine financial terms for a fan-less, shortened season, and we have some details about the proposals.

MLB owners proposed a sliding scale of wage reductions, where those getting paid the most would take the biggest hit, and those getting paid the least would receive the greatest amount of their full wage.

Here is what the proposed scale would look like for an 82-game season, via Jon Heyman.

For a side-by-side comparison, you can see how much a player would make for a full season vs. what they would make based on the proposal.

One of the central issues to the wage debate is that the owners want players to share in the financial losses the sport will incur. They are proposing prorated salaries at a reduced rate to reflect the financial losses.

Many MLB teams have furloughed employees and implemented salary cuts. Similar to these proposed player cuts, the cuts often work where those making the most take the biggest percentage hit.

How you feel about the proposed cuts depends on whether you think the players should share a great deal in the economic losses the league will be facing. We know of at least one player who is against it.

From our view, both sides need to come to an agreement, because not playing a season would be a terrible look for the health of the sport, which has already been in decline.

