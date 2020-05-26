Details on MLB’s sliding wage scale proposal revealed

MLB and the MLB players association are negotiating to determine financial terms for a fan-less, shortened season, and we have some details about the proposals.

MLB owners proposed a sliding scale of wage reductions, where those getting paid the most would take the biggest hit, and those getting paid the least would receive the greatest amount of their full wage.

Here is what the proposed scale would look like for an 82-game season, via Jon Heyman.

Here’s what percentage of their 82-game prorated pay players will get in MLB offer: player making $563,500 minimum receives 91.9% of prorated pay. Player making 1M receives 85.8%. Player making 10M receives 58.2%. Player making 30M gets 50.9%. Player making 35M receives 44.3% — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 27, 2020

For a side-by-side comparison, you can see how much a player would make for a full season vs. what they would make based on the proposal.

Potential salary cuts in MLB plan, sources tell @JesseRogersESPN and me: Full-year Proposal $563.5K $262K

$1M $434K

$2M $736K

$5M $1.64M

$10M $2.95M

$15M $4.05M

$20M $5.15M

$25M $6.05M

$30M $6.95M

$35M $7.84M — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 26, 2020

One of the central issues to the wage debate is that the owners want players to share in the financial losses the sport will incur. They are proposing prorated salaries at a reduced rate to reflect the financial losses.

Seen another way: 82-game prorated salaries vs. MLB's proposal Full Proposal

prorated $285K $262K

$506K $434K

$1.01M $736K

$2.53M $1.64M

$5.06M $2.95M

$7.59M $4.05M

$10.1M $5.15M

$12.7M $6.05M

$15.2M $6.95M

$17.7M $7.84M — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 26, 2020

Many MLB teams have furloughed employees and implemented salary cuts. Similar to these proposed player cuts, the cuts often work where those making the most take the biggest percentage hit.

How you feel about the proposed cuts depends on whether you think the players should share a great deal in the economic losses the league will be facing. We know of at least one player who is against it.

From our view, both sides need to come to an agreement, because not playing a season would be a terrible look for the health of the sport, which has already been in decline.