AL team reportedly pursuing 2 big names in free agency

Even though the bulk of MLB free agency is already over, one American League playoff team is still taking an aggressive stance in trying to upgrade their roster.

The Detroit Tigers appear “destined” to add at least one more veteran free agent to their roster before the season starts, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. Olney mentions third baseman Alex Bregman, but also suggests pitcher Jack Flaherty, who is no longer seeking a long-term deal.

The Tigers seem destined to get at least one more veteran for their roster. They've talked to Alex Bregman, who could be a primary choice, and if that doesn't work out, they could turn to Jack Flaherty, a pitcher they value. Teams say that Flaherty's camp has moved from long-term… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 2, 2025

Bregman has been linked to the Tigers for much of the offseason, and they are said to be one of the favorites to sign him. The Tigers still need another bat and some help on the left side of the infield, so he ticks a lot of boxes for the team.

The Tigers’ need for starting pitching is less pressing, but they had Flaherty last year before trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline. He had a 2.95 ERA in 18 starts for Detroit before the trade, so he certainly knows he can be successful there.

The Tigers made a surprise run to the ALDS last season, but have had a relatively quiet offseason. Adding either Bregman or Flaherty would probably change that perception quickly.