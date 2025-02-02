 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 2, 2025

AL team reportedly pursuing 2 big names in free agency

February 2, 2025
by Grey Papke
Read

Article Tags

Alex BregmanDetroit TigersJack Flaherty
MLB logo on a wall

Oct 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A view of the MLB logo in the dugout during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the bulk of MLB free agency is already over, one American League playoff team is still taking an aggressive stance in trying to upgrade their roster.

The Detroit Tigers appear “destined” to add at least one more veteran free agent to their roster before the season starts, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. Olney mentions third baseman Alex Bregman, but also suggests pitcher Jack Flaherty, who is no longer seeking a long-term deal.

Bregman has been linked to the Tigers for much of the offseason, and they are said to be one of the favorites to sign him. The Tigers still need another bat and some help on the left side of the infield, so he ticks a lot of boxes for the team.

The Tigers’ need for starting pitching is less pressing, but they had Flaherty last year before trading him to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline. He had a 2.95 ERA in 18 starts for Detroit before the trade, so he certainly knows he can be successful there.

The Tigers made a surprise run to the ALDS last season, but have had a relatively quiet offseason. Adding either Bregman or Flaherty would probably change that perception quickly.