Report: 2 teams viewed as ‘co-favorites’ to sign Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman has had recent discussions with the Houston Astros about a potential return, but it sounds like the star third baseman is still more likely to wind up with a different American League team.

The Astros have reportedly offered Bregman a 6-year, $156 million contract. The 30-year-old is open to remaining in Houston, but he has insisted he is worth more than that. The Astros do not seem willing to increase the offer, which has led to negotiations between the two sides stalling.

On Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that there has been “no movement” between Bregman and the Astros. Nightengale views the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers as “co-favorites” to sign the two-time All-Star.

Both the Red Sox and Tigers have had significant interest in Bregman all offseason. The question is whether either team is willing to meet Bregman’s asking price, which is much higher than what the Astros offered.

The Red Sox would likely have to move All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to first base if they were to sign Bregman. They would probably find a way to make it work if Bregman were willing to sign for reasonable money. One notable new addition in Boston has been trying to pitch Bregman on the idea of teaming up.

Bregman hit .260 with 26 home runs last season. He is viewed as the best hitting option remaining in free agency, but there seems to be a gap in what he believes he is worth versus what teams are willing to pay.