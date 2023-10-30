Diamondbacks taunt Chris Russo for going back on his word

The Arizona Diamondbacks are not letting Christopher Russo off easily ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

Russo, a prominent media personality who regularly appears on ESPN and MLB Network, was so confident in the Philadelphia Phillies that he pledged to retire if the Diamondbacks won Games 6 and 7 of the NLCS. The Diamondbacks held up their end, but Russo did not actually make good on his guarantee.

Russo was on site at Chase Field to do his MLB Network show ahead of Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, prompting the Diamondbacks to take another shot at him. The team’s official X account jokingly questioned who let Russo in the building, since “we thought he retired and gates for fans don’t open until 2.”

Who let @MadDogUnleashed in the building?! We thought he retired and gates for fans don't open until 2.😜 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 30, 2023

Russo may not have been serious about his promise, but the Diamondbacks will not be letting him live it down anytime soon. This is a team that appears to have a long memory, after all.

The Diamondbacks got a split in Texas and have seized home field advantage for the remainder of the series, which resumes Monday with Game 3. They are well-positioned to prove Russo wrong again.