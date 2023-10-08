Diamondbacks make policy change ahead of playoff series with Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have changed one operating policy ahead of their division round playoff series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks are facing off in the NLDS. If the Dodgers end up winning the series, there is a good chance they could clinch on the road in Arizona. And unlike past years where Arizona took protective measures to block the Dodgers from celebrating in the pool at Chase Field, the Diamondbacks will allow the Dodgers to have their fun this year.

Diamondbacks CEO Derrick Hall said Friday that they wouldn’t block the Dodgers from celebrating in the pool if their opponents clinch the series at Chase Field.

“They have the right to celebrate wherever they want, however they want,” Hall said.

That’s a major difference.

The Dodgers jumped into the pool after clinching the NL West in 2013. Arizona’s players didn’t like that. In 2017, the Diamondbacks stationed some security on horses in front of the pool to prevent a repeat. Last year, the Diamondbacks had security blocking the pool as well.

Maybe this year the Diamondbacks don’t have as much of a “little brother” feeling, which is why they will allow the Dodgers to celebrate if the Los Angeles squad beats them fair and square.

The Dodgers went 100-62 in the regular season, while Arizona went 84-78 and beat Milwaukee in the Wild Card Round.