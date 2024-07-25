Dodgers add 2-time Gold Glove winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing in more short-term reinforcements.

The Dodgers announced Wednesday that they have signed veteran infielder Nick Ahmed. The 34-year-old Ahmed is getting a major-league deal and immediately being activated with Miguel Rojas (forearm) heading to the injured list.

Ahmed is a two-time Gold Glove winner who spent the first 10 seasons of his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He then signed with another NL West rival, the San Francisco Giants, over the winter. Ahmed was designated for assignment by the Giants earlier this month though.

There was good reason for Ahmed’s DFA as he posted a sour slash line of .232/.278/.303 in 52 games for San Francisco this season (and also made some horrible plays in the field). But with Rojas now joining Mookie Betts and Max Muncy as their infielders currently on IL, the Dodgers will take anything that they can get at this point.