Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glover this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical.

The 35-year-old Peralta won a Silver Slugger Award in 2018 and followed that up with a Gold Glove win in 2019 (both for the Arizona Diamondbacks). In 134 appearances between Arizona and Tampa Bay last season, the lefty-hitting Peralta batted .251 with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Peralta is most experienced in left field and could contend for playing time there with Miguel Vargas and Chris Taylor (who are both righty hitters). He might even battle for DH at-bats with this other Dodgers offseason signing.