Dodgers’ Andy Pages makes unreal catch to prevent World Series walk-off in 9th inning

The Los Angeles Dodgers refused to go down in the ninth inning of Saturday’s World Series Game 7 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

The Toronto Blue Jays had Ernie Clement batting with the bases loaded and two outs against Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto in a game deadlocked at 4-4. Clement was fresh off becoming the MLB record-holder for most hits in a single postseason via a booming double in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Clement put a charge in the first pitch he saw from Yamamoto. He hit the 78-mph curveball deep to left field in a moment that could have won the World Series for Toronto. Kike Hernandez, playing very shallow, looked like he was scrambling to find the fly ball.

Dodgers centerfielder Andy Pages took charge, slamming into Hernandez while somehow making the play for the final out of the inning. Words cannot properly encapsulate how nerve-wracking the moment was in real time.

Clement could only watch in disbelief as his would-be World Series walk-off was taken away from him by Pages.

The move made Dodgers manager Dave Roberts look like a genius. The veteran skipper had just inserted Pages at center field to replace Tommy Edman before the bottom of the half-inning started.

The decision kept the Dodgers’ World Series hopes alive for at least one more inning.