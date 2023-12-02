Dodgers bringing back fan-favorite pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to play the hits for their fans.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Saturday that the Dodgers are very close to an agreement with free agent reliever Joe Kelly. Murray adds that “all indications” are a deal between the two sides will get done.

The right-hander Kelly, 35, pitched for the Dodgers from 2019-21, including on their 2020 World Series title team. He then left to sign a contract with the Chicago White Sox before the 2022 season but returned to the Dodgers last July as part of the Lance Lynn trade with Chicago.

Kelly can still bring the gas, posting a 1.74 ERA and 19 strikeouts over just 11 total appearances last season for the Dodgers. But the local fans will also be quite happy about Kelly’s impending return because of the crowd-pleasing moments he has produced in years past. Now the only question is if the Dodgers will bring back this fan favorite who is a free agent as well.