Report: Dodgers have 1 big reason for not pursuing top free agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the hunt for some big free agents, but one name is apparently off their list.

The Dodgers have no plans to pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. There are several reasons for this, including some concerns about the long-term finances involved, but one is particularly notable: the team is concerned that there would be a significant backlash from the fanbase.

Dodgers fans still view Correa negatively, as he was the most outspoken defender of the Houston Astros team that stole signs during the 2017 season. That Astros team went on to beat the Dodgers in the World Series, a fact that few fans have forgiven or forgotten.

The Dodgers are, without a doubt, in the mix for shortstops, especially after Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies. It is somewhat unfortunate for them that their past history takes them out of the running for arguably the best one left available, but it is tough to argue with the logic behind their choice.