Dodgers favored by oddsmakers to land 1 top free agent shortstop

The Los Angeles Dodgers may not be blinking after losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released updated odds on Tuesday morning for where the top three remaining free agent shortstops (Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson) will end up.

Of those three, the oddsmakers favor the Dodgers to land Bogaerts, listing them as +300 favorites. They are followed in the Bogaerts sweepstakes by the Chicago Cubs (+400), the San Francisco Giants (+600), and the San Diego Padres (+600).

The Dodgers have also been given the fourth-best odds to sign Correa (+350), behind the incumbent Minnesota Twins (+150), the Cubs (+300), and the Giants (+300). Additionally, the Dodgers are listed in the top-three for Swanson at +550. Only the Cubs (+200) and the Twins (+550) are ahead of them there.

These updated odds come after Turner left the Dodgers to sign a massive contract with an NL rival. Coupled with the Dodgers’ other free agent losses so far this offseason (Cody Bellinger, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, Chris Martin, Tommy Kahnle, and more), they now have a good amount of money to throw at a replacement shortstop.

The four-time All-Star Bogaerts, who batted .307 last season with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs, seems all but certain to leave the Boston Red Sox as a free agent. Along with the teams listed in the odds above, a surprising club is in the mix to sign Bogaerts as well.