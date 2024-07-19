Former Dodgers champion gets DFA’d by his new team

One former champion for the Los Angeles Dodgers was unable to recapture lightning in a bottle with his new MLB team.

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Friday that they have designated infielder Edwin Rios for assignment. Cincinnati is activating outfielder Stuart Fairchild from the injured list in a corresponding move.

Fans of the Dodgers will remember Rios. The 30-year-old was a member of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series-winning team and made his presence felt during that postseason run. Rios memorably hit two home runs during the 2020 NLCS against the Atlanta Braves as the Dodgers went on to win that series in seven games before beating Tampa Bay in the World Series.

The lefty-hitting Rios was far less successful after Dodgers non-tendered him following the 2022 season. He hit a fetid .081 over the last two years combined between the Chicago Cubs and the Reds. Thus, the move by the Reds to DFA him was a no-brainer, and Rios now becomes the second recent World Series champion to get DFA’d in recent days.