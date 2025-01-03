Dodgers reportedly agree to deal with Korean standout

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to strengthen their international credentials by adding a standout from South Korea’s KBO.

Hye-seong Kim, a 25-year-old infielder from the KBO’s Kiwoom Heroes, has agreed to sign with the Dodgers, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Kim’s posting window closed on Friday, making it necessary to get a deal done if he was to move to Major League Baseball for 2025.

Source: Dodgers in agreement with Korean infielder Hye-seong Kim, whose posting window from the Kiwoom Heroes closes today. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) January 3, 2025

Kim profiles as a depth piece for the Dodgers, but it is easy to see why the organization would value him. He hit .304 in eight seasons playing in the KBO, culminating in a 2024 season that saw him hit .326 with 30 stolen bases. He is primarily a contact hitter and a speed threat without much power, but he can play both second base and shortstop effectively.

The Dodgers have been largely focused on keeping their core intact this offseason as opposed to making splashy new additions, though they did add a top pitcher early in the offseason. The World Series champs will be formidable again in 2025, especially if someone like Kim transitions well to MLB and offers them even more depth.