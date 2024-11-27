Dodgers sign 2-time Cy Young winner to massive deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have landed superstar pitcher Blake Snell on a long-term deal.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Snell and the Dodgers have agreed on a five-year, $182 million contract. The deal is pending a physical, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Left-hander Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $182 million contract, pending physical, sources tell me and @jorgecastillo. The World Series champions get the two-time Cy Young winner in the first nine-figure deal of the winter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 27, 2024

The Dodgers clearly aren’t resting on their laurels after winning the World Series last month. The team is already set to get a huge boost to its rotation with Shohei Ohtani expected to pitch again next season. The Dodgers adding a two-time Cy Young Award winner in Snell may feel borderline unfair for opposing teams.

Snell looked a little shaky to start his lone year with the San Francisco Giants last season. After signing late and missing Spring Training, Snell began the season with a bloated 6.31 ERA across 8 starts and didn’t resemble the pitcher who had won a Cy Young Award the year prior. But Snell returned to form in the second half, allowing just 11 earned runs over 12 starts to drop his season ERA to a stellar 3.12.

Snell pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2016-2020 and won the Cy Young Award for them in 2018. He then pitched three season for the San Diego Padres and won the Cy Young in 2023 before settling on a 1-year deal with the Giants in 2024.