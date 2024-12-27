Teoscar Hernandez makes major announcement about his future

Free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez seemingly announced some major news about his future on Friday.

Hernandez posted on Instagram to suggest he was re-signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The post read “I’m back” and featured a blue heart emoji.

Teoscar Hernandez is re-signing with the Dodgers, per himself pic.twitter.com/saJsGYEDYu — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 27, 2024

Reports emerged around the same time from Moises Fabian of Mega 97.9 in New York that Hernandez had agreed a three-year, $66 million contract to return to Los Angeles. Fabian had also broken the news of Hernandez signing with the Dodgers last winter.

Fuente : Teoscar Hernandez y Los Dodgers están finalizando acuerdo de 3 años por 66 millones garantizados. @LosDodgers @TeoscarH, el hombre se queda con los campeones ! — Moises Fabian (@Moisesdeportes1) December 27, 2024

By most indications, Hernandez always wanted to return to the Dodgers. However, the two sides had reportedly been at an impasse in contract talks recently, which held up a deal. Ultimately, someone budged, and it appears Hernandez is getting a contract similar to the one he wanted with the team he wanted it with.

Hernandez joined the Dodgers last winter on a one-year prove-it deal, and it worked out perfectly for him. He had one of his best seasons, hitting .272 with a career-high 33 home runs. He made his second All-Star appearance, won the World Series, and now gets the multi-year deal he wanted while staying with the same team.