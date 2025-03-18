Freddie Freeman shares update after surprising scratch from Tokyo Series opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially began their 2025 season with a win over the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series on Tuesday, but there is some new concern about start first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Freeman was a late scratch from the Dodgers’ lineup after he experienced some discomfort in his ribs. He had played through the injury during the playoffs last season and said it improved with rest. The 35-year-old then felt some discomfort in the area during batting practice prior to L.A.’s 4-1 victory over the Cubs.

Following the game, Freeman told reporters that the “same exact spot” in his rib area began bothering him in warmups. He said he had been experiencing no issues leading up to the game and that he wanted to play even after experiencing some minor pain.

“I’m good. It’s not as bad (as last year), absolutely not,” Freeman said. “They told me I’ve got a 75 percent chance of playing tomorrow, so we’ll see.”

Freeman said the ailment is not nearly as serious as it was last season, when it prevented him from even being able to walk. He did admit, however, that he will likely have to undergo an MRI if the discomfort persists on Wednesday.

Freddie Freeman on why he as scratched late and his hope for playing in Game 2 of the Tokyo Series. pic.twitter.com/0cEoxbtyli — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 18, 2025

Freeman reiterated multiple times that the Dodgers’ training staff made the decision for him to sit out. He believes he could have played. Freeman played in both of L.A.’s exhibition games in Tokyo prior to Tuesday’s season opener

Still, the injury is somewhat concerning. Freeman underwent surgery during the offseason to address a different injury, though he seems to be fully recovered from that.

Freeman played hurt during the playoffs and had some incredible heroics during the World Series. No one is going to question his toughness, but the Dodgers likely see no reason to have him play this early in the year until he feels 100 percent healthy.