Dave Roberts addresses puzzling lineup decision that burned Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took a risk with his defensive alignment against the Arizona Diamondbacks that did not pay off.

The Dodgers entered their Monday game against the D-Backs looking to end a three-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Roberts trotted out opener Jack Dreyer to get a few outs before using traditional starter Landon Knack.

Dreyer got into some trouble early. Arizona cleanup hitter Eugenio Suarez had two men on with one out in the first inning. Suarez hit a fly ball to center field that looked destined to be an out. But center fielder Hyeseong Kim lost sight of the ball and allowed it to drop for an unorthodox RBI double.

Diamondbacks take the early lead as neither Teoscar Hernandez nor Hyeseong Kim made a play on this ball pic.twitter.com/8LwG1wOp4n — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 20, 2025

The Diamondbacks scored one more run on a Josh Naylor groundout to take a quick 2-0 lead before the Dodgers even got a chance to bat.

While Kim was to blame for the miscue, some fans wondered why the Korean infielder was out there at all. Kim is a second baseman by trade with minimal career experience at center field.

Can we just end the Hyeseong Kim center field experiment when he's literally a Gold Glover at second base? — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) May 20, 2025

Kim is so new to the outfield that right fielder Teoscar Hernandez was even seen trying to teach him how to alert teammates if ever lost track of the ball.

Teoscar Hernández shows Hyeseong Kim what to do if he loses a fly ball. pic.twitter.com/bahOrfRWnv — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) May 20, 2025

After the game, Roberts explained that the move was meant to preserve Tommy Edman, who is working his way back from an ankle injury. Edman slotted in at second base on Monday, a day after playing center field in a series-finale loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Roberts told reporters that he did not want Edman to go full speed in the outfield on back-to-back nights.

Dave Roberts said Hyeseong Kim was in center tonight because he didn't want Tommy Edman going full speed on his ankle playing back-to-back.



Roberts acknowledged Kim's lack of experience in CF when it came to him not asking for help when he couldn't find the ball. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 20, 2025

The Diamondbacks did not stop at just two runs. They scored another run in the second inning and four more in the third to take a commanding 7-0 lead before the fourth inning. The Dodgers found some offense later on but fell short of a comeback, losing 9-5 for a fourth straight defeat.

The Dodgers were largely expected to run away with the AL West. While Los Angeles is still atop the division through Monday, their lead has shrunken partly due to the Dodgers’ decimated pitching staff.