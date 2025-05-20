Larry Brown Sports

Dave Roberts addresses puzzling lineup decision that burned Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Dodgers outfielder Hyeseong Kim and Teoscar Hernandez miss a fly ball

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts took a risk with his defensive alignment against the Arizona Diamondbacks that did not pay off.

The Dodgers entered their Monday game against the D-Backs looking to end a three-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Roberts trotted out opener Jack Dreyer to get a few outs before using traditional starter Landon Knack.

Dreyer got into some trouble early. Arizona cleanup hitter Eugenio Suarez had two men on with one out in the first inning. Suarez hit a fly ball to center field that looked destined to be an out. But center fielder Hyeseong Kim lost sight of the ball and allowed it to drop for an unorthodox RBI double.

The Diamondbacks scored one more run on a Josh Naylor groundout to take a quick 2-0 lead before the Dodgers even got a chance to bat.

While Kim was to blame for the miscue, some fans wondered why the Korean infielder was out there at all. Kim is a second baseman by trade with minimal career experience at center field.

Kim is so new to the outfield that right fielder Teoscar Hernandez was even seen trying to teach him how to alert teammates if ever lost track of the ball.

After the game, Roberts explained that the move was meant to preserve Tommy Edman, who is working his way back from an ankle injury. Edman slotted in at second base on Monday, a day after playing center field in a series-finale loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Roberts told reporters that he did not want Edman to go full speed in the outfield on back-to-back nights.

The Diamondbacks did not stop at just two runs. They scored another run in the second inning and four more in the third to take a commanding 7-0 lead before the fourth inning. The Dodgers found some offense later on but fell short of a comeback, losing 9-5 for a fourth straight defeat.

The Dodgers were largely expected to run away with the AL West. While Los Angeles is still atop the division through Monday, their lead has shrunken partly due to the Dodgers’ decimated pitching staff.

