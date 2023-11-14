 Skip to main content
Dodgers reportedly eyeing 2 star shortstops on trade market

November 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
After just watching their former star Corey Seager win another World Series title without them, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be looking to make a splash at Seager’s old position.

According to a recent report by Juan Toribio of MLB.com, the Dodgers will continue to monitor the trade market for two main star shortstops — Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers and Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays. Toribio adds that Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux could be the team’s starting shortstop in 2024 but notes that Lux is still working his way back from the serious knee injury that cost him all of the 2023 season.

Adames, 28, can’t hit for much average but is one of the best power-hitting shortstops in baseball (with 24 homers last season and 31 homers the year before) and has a strong reputation as a defender as well. Bichette, 25, is already a multi-time All-Star who has led the AL in hits twice and is a roughly .300 batter for his entire career.

Armed with an elite farm system, the Dodgers have more than enough assets to swing a blockbuster trade for either guy. There are some big holes to plug elsewhere on the roster though, so an upgrade at shortstop would likely be just one part of a multi-pronged attack by the Dodgers this winter.

