Dodgers considering interesting lineup strategy amid Gavin Lux injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going a little bit left after the season-ending injury to Gavin Lux.

Lux, who was expected to be the Dodgers’ starting shortstop in 2023, suffered a torn ACL during a spring training game this week (video here). The injury creates a big hole in the middle infield for the Dodgers, especially after shortstop Trea Turner left in free agency for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that veteran Chris Taylor will now start a throwing program to play more shortstop, per MLB Network’s David Vassegh. Roberts also said that the possibility of right fielder Mookie Betts playing more second base this season is being discussed.

Taylor, 32, is a versatile utility man but has only made 44 total appearances at shortstop since the 2020 season. Meanwhile, Betts, the former AL MVP, has gotten a handful of starts at second base over the years (including five in 2022). But it seems like the Dodgers would be better off keeping the six-time Gold Glover Betts in right field.

The Dodgers also have 23-year-old Miguel Vargas to help out at second base and recently traded for veteran Miguel Rojas (who has plenty of experience at shortstop). But it looks like they might be shuffling the deck a lot more than that to help compensate for the loss of Lux.