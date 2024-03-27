Dodgers pitcher gives announcer dad incredible moment on live TV

There has been no shortage of proud father-son moments in sports over the past few weeks. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jared Karros added another one to the growing list.

Karros, son of former Dodgers first baseman Eric Karros, pitched out of the bullpen Tuesday during the Dodgers’ spring training contest against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.

The 23-year-old was inserted to pitch the bottom of the 7th inning with the score tied 3-3. After walking his first batter, Karros recorded two consecutive fly-outs. That set the stage for a five-pitch strikeout of Angels outfielder Jo Adell to end the inning.

Nobody was more excited about the strikeout looking than Eric Karros, who happened to be one of the announcers in the broadcast booth.

“I’ll get up. I’ve got to give him a little love here. I’m going to do it,” said Eric Karros while giving his son a solo standing ovation.

Cool moment for the Karros family, as Jarred strikes out Jo Adell with his dad on the call. 💙 pic.twitter.com/kfRNmf9YTi — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 27, 2024

Announcers aren’t usually supposed to be too direct with their support of particular players, particularly if there are personal ties involved. But the broadcasting overlords can probably give an exception for a proud father watching his pitching prospect son perform well in spring training.

The Dodgers pitcher delivered another clean inning in the 8th. He gave up a single to Angels infielder Luis Rengifo but struck out the other three batters he faced.

Karros was taken off the mound for the 9th inning, where the Dodgers gave up a walk-off single to Angels second baseman Jack Lopez. The Angels won the spring training freeway series contest 4-3.

Karros isn’t on the Dodgers’ 25-man roster. But the pitching prospect may have gotten himself some positive momentum ahead of his upcoming season in the minors.