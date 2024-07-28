Dodgers’ Joe Kelly has epic response to being booed by Astros fans

Joe Kelly had an epic response to being booed by Houston Astros fans on Sunday.

Kelly came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning of his Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-2 win over the Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Astros fans booed Kelly loudly as he warmed during the middle of the 8th with his team leading 5-2.

Very loud boos as Joe Kelly enters the game for the Dodgers pic.twitter.com/yDc78ExbOt — Maanav Gupta (@MGSportsTalk) July 28, 2024

Though Astros fans were clearly booing the Dodgers reliever who has antagonized them many times in the past, Kelly trolled them after the game.

“They weren’t loud enough honestly,” Kelly said after the game when asked about the boos, according to “Dodger Talk” host David Vassegh.

#Dodgers Joe Kelly said he didn’t hear the boos from #Astros fans today: “They weren’t loud enough honestly.” — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) July 28, 2024

That’s classic.

Kelly has a strong personality, and his tough attitude is part of what the Dodgers and the team’s fans love about him. The relief pitcher has been suspended in the past for throwing at Astros hitters and explained in 2020 why he hates the team.

